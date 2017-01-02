Senate kick-starts #MadeInNigeriaChallenge

The Nigerian Senate has kick-started the launch of the #MadeInNigeriaChallenge.

Sharing the information on Monday via his Facebook page, President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki said, “This campaign is organised to showcase everyday products that are used by Nigerians and produced by Nigerians locally. Over the next few weeks, we hope to identify products and ideas that can be matched with investors and government agencies.

“To wrap up the Challenge, in March, we will be inviting some of the finalist to a Made In Nigeria Roundtable at the Senate. This Roundtable will allow us, legislators, Government Agencies, business owners, and everyday Nigerian consumers to review and update the report of NASSBER, the National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable, which was held in 2016 to improve the ease of doing business in the country.”

See instructions on how to participate below:

