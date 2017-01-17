Senate to probe non-payment of Federal judges for 4 months

The Senate on Tuesday ordered its committees on Finance and Judiciary to investigate a claim that the Federal Government was owing some Judges up to four-month salary arrears.

The decision followed a motion moved by the Deputy Leader, Senator Bala Na’Allah under matters of urgent national importance.

Speaking on the matter, Na’Allah told his colleagues that the issue of the non-payment of the Judges was unhealthy for the country.

He said, “I am aware that some judiciary workers, especially judges have not been paid for about four months. I do not think this is good. I felt it is important for me to bring it to the notice of the Senate. We need to find a way to resolve this issue.”

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who presided, over plenary described the situation as worrisome, mandating the two committees to report back to it on Tuesday.

He said, “If it is true that judges have not been paid for four months, then it is very worrisome. The reason why we placed the judiciary on first line charge is to guide against things like this. The committee on Finance and Judiciary should within one week, look into the issue. They should ensure that the judges owed are paid within one week.

“This is not good for our judiciary. You cannot fight corruption if you do not pay people who disperse justice. This is unhealthy for the system. The two committees should speak with the relevant people. This is not good at all.”

