Senate warn Nigerians against posting violent pictures on Southern Kaduna crisis

The Senate on Tuesday warned Nigerians against distribution of pictures and videos capable of causing violence.

This was after Senator Dino Melaye raised a point of order that photographs from other countries were being posted as taking place in Southern Kaduna.

He said that there were “many videos and pictures from a myopic angle which preachers of both faith, Muslims and Christians, have been reacting to.

“This ugly development is a recipe for religious crisis and war and I feel it is necessary for the Senate to pass a note of warning to those using our cyber space to post dangerous pictures.’’

He said the pictures and videos have succeeded in setting religious leaders against themselves.

He cautioned that if not curtailed on time, the situation could lead to crisis that would further deepen the negative effect of recession on Nigerians.

Senate President Bukola Saraki in his response said, “My appeal on behalf of my colleagues is for us all to be tolerant and refrain from such act.

“We only have one country and let’s remember that countries like Rwanda have not recovered from years of war.

“We will not tolerate the use of internet to engender crisis.”

Saraki urged relevant agencies to fish out those posting nonexistent and inciting videos and pictures about Nigeria on the social media

