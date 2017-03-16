Senators rejected Magu because he’s too good for the job – Sagay

by Dolapo Adelana

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) has said members of the Senate rejected acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu because they are uncomfortable with his fight against corruption, The Nation reports.

The Senate on Wednesday rejected Magu based on a report from the DSS questioning his integrity.

Sagay said President Muhammadu Buhari could still renominate Magu for the position if he chose to.

He said, “They know that Magu has been outstanding in the fight against corruption, and that his achievements have simply been extremely praiseworthy. He’s been consistent; he’s committed. He’s a man of high integrity and his productivity has been high.

“The only reason they will refuse to confirm him is that they decided to be perverse on this occasion for reasons best known to them. Probably it’s known to everybody.

“Maybe it’s because he’s just too good for the job, and a lot of people are uncomfortable with people like that who are committed and determined to root out corruption from the country. That’s what it is.

“They have done their own part of the job – very good. They don’t appoint, they merely confirm. So, the appointor will continue to appoint.

“There is nothing stopping that. There is no provision in the EFCC Act that prohibits a man’s name being brought up again and again and again.”