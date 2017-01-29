Senators want new DSS report on Magu

The Senate has requested the Department of State Services (DSS) to issue another report to clear acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Punch reports.

This comes a week after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate clearing Magu of corruption allegations made by the DSS.

The Senators also sought to invite the

Director General of the DSS over the indictment of Magu while a probe by the Presidency cleared him.

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa (Imo North) said the DSS boss should appear before the Senate to defend the report indicting Magu.

He said, “I am of the opinion that the DSS should write us or the director general should be invited to come and either own up or reject the report. He should tell us why an agency would issue such a security report if its content wasn’t true.”

Senator Adesoji Akanbi said the DSS must apologize for misleading the Senate and also issue another report clearing Magu.

Senator Rafiu Ibrahim said the President did not dismiss the allegations in the DSS report but only re-nominated Magu.

