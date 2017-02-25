“Sensationalism at best” | Insiders speak on Buhari bribery scandal

Some of our Insiders believe the Buhari/Justice Ademola bribery scandal is nothing but media sensationalism and does not deserve the hype it is getting, while some believe it’s still too early to tell.

“It’s still developing story, let’s watch how it goes” said an Insider.

Another Insider also said that “This is another sensationalism as usual… The lawyer gave a judge a gift as he called it. He did that on his own and by himself, what has that got to do with Buhari? Is Awodeyin as lawyers perpetually tie to Buhari or doesn’t he have other clients? Why must his personal actions be tied to Buhari? Sometime I wonder what brand of journalism you all practice in this jungle called Nigeria”

“I don’t think it’s a bribe. Even the witness who disclosed it said so, and if it was, why did it have to take the plaintiff in the suit to withdraw it for it to die? However, it raises ethical questions – Why give a gift to a judge you have a case before? It also begs the question: why did the witness disclose the information as it had nothing to do with the trial of Justice Ademola”

“I believe the lawyer in question has offered his explanation and while it won’t assuage everyone’s doubts, proof is always of more importance than conjecture. Unless there’s a way to prove without any doubt that the money given was a bribe specifically for that case, then I’m afraid the claims can’t stick. Also, seeing as the allegations which led to the case have been proven to be bogus. I don’t see why a bribe would have been necessary. It’s curious that lawyers give judges gifts of that nature and I think it speaks to their ethics, but as I said earlier, there’s no proof that it was a bribe indeed, it was specifically for that case”

These are members of the Political Insiders (Not all of whom participated in this issue)

