It’s senseless to think i will sponsor protest against a govt I am part of – Akpabio

Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has denied rumours that he is the sponsor of a planned march to be led by pop icon, 2face Idibia.

2face had announced a protest against government policies.

There were rumours that the protest was however sponsored by the former governor of Akwa Ibom.

In a statement released by Anietie Ekong, his spokesperson, Akpabio said he knows nothing about the planned protest.

He said it was “idiotic” for anyone to think he would sponsor a protest against the same government he works in.

“Is it not idiotic and senseless for anyone to imagine that Senator Akpabio will sponsor a protest against the same arm of government that he is serving as a leader.

“As the Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio has consistently maintained that Nigerians should put aside their differences and support every effort that will pull the country out of the present recession. Much as he believes in the right of every Nigerian to express himself, he does not think that mass protest is the solution.

“The mischievous attempt to drag the name of Senator Akpabio into the planned protest should be discountenanced as the handiwork of political jobbers,” the statement said in part.

