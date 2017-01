Serena Williams on Saturday won her 23rd Grand Slam title after defeating her sister, Venus Williams in the Australian Open final.

Serena played 6-4, 6-4 against Venus for her seventh Melbourne Park crown.

Serena’s victory has put her ahead of Steffi Graf who has 22 Grand Slams and just one behind the all-time 24 won by Margaret Court.

She also moves back to number 1 position dislodging Angelique Kerber.

