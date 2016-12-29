Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian

Tennis star, Serena Williams has announced her engagement to co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian.

Williams, made the announcement on Thursday in form of a poem.

“I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome,” Williams, 35, wrote on her verified Reddit account.

“To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance.

She continued, “But by choice. Down on knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Ohanian shared the Reddit post on Facebook, simply writing, “She said yes.”

