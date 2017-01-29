Serena Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Stone and every woman in the world is a winner | We have our top 10 photos from the past week to show

It has been a long week but all you need to know about it has been condensed into these ten pictures that show that Donald Trump lost, Nigeria is still the same, Serena Williams is King and in the end, beauty is calming.

See our top 10 photos from the past week below:

The Northern Governors Forum finally met this week to find lasting solutions to the problems of Southern Kaduna crisis and the Herdsmen killings currently ravaging their States. They resolved to start a process where herdmen are registered before admittance into Nigeria.

Paris Jackson broke her long years of silence this week when she expressed her belief that her father was killed in 2008.

Literary icon, Buchi Emecheta died this week.

Senator Ken Nnamani this week registered as an All Progressive Congress member.

Two of the photos released by the Presidency this week to prove that the President is hale and hearty

Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam today after defeating Rafael Nadal’s hopes of getting his first Grand Slam in a couple of years at the Australian Open final.

Serena Williams beat her sister, Venus to clinch her 23rd Grand Slam title Australian Opens.

The 2017 Vanity Fair Hollywood Portfolio “Wonder Women” Cover was revealed this week. It features 11 stunning women killing it in Hollywood right now. The photograph was made by the legendary Anna Leibovitz and styled by Jessica Diehl.

