Seun Egbegbe to appear before court for fraud on Friday

Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe who was arrested while allegedly trying to defraud two Bereau De Change operators of N10 million will appear before a court on Friday, LIB reports.

Egbegbe was expected to appear before the Ikeja Magistrate court for stealing 9 iPhones last year November.

He however did not show up, LIB reports.

The news platform reports that the case has been adjourned till April.

The Nollywood producer had disguised as the MD of Gbagada Hospital alongside a friend who acted as a patient and tried to defraud Bureau De Change operators.

He is currently being held at Area H command in Ogudu, Lagos.

