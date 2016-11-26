Seun Egbegbe shares photos, says he’s not at Kirikiri prison

Yoruba film maker, Seun Egbegbe has denounced claims in the media that he was remanded at the Kirikiri prison, Goldmyne TV reports.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the publicist and media manager of Seun Egbegbe/Eboy film production, Egbegbe said he has been granted bail.

- Advertisement -



The statement read, “Following the public allegation about the news/publication on social media that Mr Seun Egbegbe was remanded at Kirikiri prison, we will authoritatively inform the general public that Mr Seun Egbegbe of Ebony Films Productions was granted bail on Thursday 24th November, 2016 by the Magistrate Court in Lagos with adjournment of case till February 18th, 2017.

“The Media Team to Mr Seun Egbegbe will appreciate if some non-investigative media, would stop misleading the general public and fans with false report or story over the settled matter.

“I am not presently at Kirikiri prison as alleged by some reporters, since the beginning of the whole drama because i know nothing about it and God bears my witness”, the statement quoted Seun Egbegbe as saying.

The statement added, “Special thanks to the Nigeria Police Force for their investigative intervention, Media practitioners and my loving Fans worldwide. Thanks for your support and concern.”

Egbegbe also pleaded that the truth be found before reporting or publishing.

See photo below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments