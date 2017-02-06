Seun Egbegbe still in custody – Police

Movie Producer, Seun Egbegbe is still in the custody of the police at Area H command, Ogudu in Lagos state, LIB reports.

Egbegbe was arrested last week while trying to dupe Bureau operators of over N10 million.

Lagos state Police command’s spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus said the police is still investigating the incident.

“He’s still in custody. We are doing extensive investigation. This is looking like a habitual suspect. We’re giving this one an extensive investigation. Yes, he’s still in custody,” she said.

She said Egbegbe will be charged to court after investigations are over.

“Yes, until the investigation is over. We have sought the court’s consent to extend his detention”

Recall that he was arrested last year while attempting to steal 9 iPhones at Computer Village, Ikeja.

He is expected to appear in court for the case on Wednesday.

