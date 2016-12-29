Sex extortion: Sisters apologise to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola (WATCH)

Canadian sisters, Jyoti And Kiran Matharoo accused of engaging in sex extortion and cyberbullying of wealthy Nigerians have apologised to billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

The two allegedly recorded conversations and sexual trysts with their high-profile clients. It’s claimed they used a third party to blackmail targets to pay thousands of dollars for their privacy, or face release of the material on the sisters’ website.

They were accused of conniving with Babatunde Oyebode, owner of website, Naijagistlive in perpetrating the act.

In a video released on Thursday by Sahara TV, they apologised to Otedola for attempting to blackmail him, stating that the video was not made under duress.

