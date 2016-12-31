Shekau’s days are numbered – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the end of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau is near.

In an interview with The Punch, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar said the video purportedly released by the sect was recorded before troops overran Sambisa Forest.

He said, “The Boko Haram insurgents are applying medicine after death. After all, we are aware that such video was done before we took over Sambisa Forest. Therefore, the release of the video is not surprising to us.

“The insurgents are defeated and those arrested are giving us the vital information that will aid our mop-up operations in the area.

“We are going to convert the forest to a training camp soon. Shekau is a coward and we will trail him to anywhere he is hiding. He is definitely not in the Sambisa Forest of Borno State. We are calling on the remnants of the Boko Haram sect to surrender for their safety before it is late. They should not allow Shekau to deceive them as his days are numbered. The public should disregard all the antics of the terrorists.”

Speaking on the battle in Rann, Abubakar said soldiers repelled the insurgents, killing fifteen of them in the process.

He said, “The gun battle lasted for about three hours. The terrorists actually planned to launch a surprise attack on the soldiers. Fortunately, the insurgents were the more hit.

“Troops from the 3 and 112 task force battalions in Rann were the soldiers who repelled the attack. Weapons ranging from AK 47 rifles, magazines, FN rifles to Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered from the insurgents.”

Comments

- Advertisement -