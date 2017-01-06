Sick Nollywood actor ejected from hospital over incurred debt

Nollywood veteran actor, James Uche who is battling with kidney illness and needs 11 million for a transplant has been ejected from the hospital.

The hospital had earlier threatened to stop the actor’s treatment and eject him over incurred debt.

His son, James Uche Jnr in an Instagram post revealed the actor’s current state.

He said: ” Today, January 3rd is a day I will never forget in my life as we have been asked to leave the hospital due to incurred debts.

“My dream for my father to see and regain his health is getting hopeless, with the heaviness in my soul, I still plead with the good people of Nigeria to sow a seed in my father’s life.”

Comments

- Advertisement -