Singer Simi has strucked her first major endorsement since breaking into the mainstream.

The X3M Records act has signed a deal with Telecommunications company, Etisalat.

The singer excitedly shared the news on Instagram on Friday with a picture of herself and an Etisalat logo.

She wrote, #EtisalatisFamily #LetzGetiT #0809jaforlife #SIMIARMY #SoHelpMeGod #MamAiMadeIT”

