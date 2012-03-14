“Sin is what God says it is” – Pastor Chris insists masturbation is not a sin

by Lekan Olanrewaju
While many have only just managed to put out of our minds the controversy which hit the internet when Pastor Chris Oyakhilome made the explosive statement that masturbation is not a sin, the man of God has been taped in another telecast defending his earlier words. In case you missed it before, he had answered a question sent in by a viewer who asked how he could overcome masturbation by saying
“the reason you are thinking of stopping it (masturbation) is because you think it has become a habit for you… masturbation is not more than a habit than any other habit.
“So once you make up your mind that you want to break a particular habit, you just do it, you make up your mind… in fact the best way to break a habit is to replace it with another habit. There is one thing I would like to bring to your mind that may be of help to you because the reason you are thinking of stopping this is because of what you think it is.
no matter how wrong you think this is in your mind, get this straight, in itself, it is not a sin against God,” emphasising that as a result of this belief that it is a sin, Satan used it to oppress people of God “making them feel ineffective and inefficient in the things of God.”
To say the statement was met with mixed reactions from the public would be doing far more than putting it lightly, with some people rejoicing over the fact they could now cross one thing off their list of wrongdoings and with others insisting it was a sin and wondering how the man of God could dare utter such a statement.
Pastor Chris has however, stood by his words, insisting that it is, in fact, not a sin.
“Without imagination, there is no masturbation” he read out, from a letter by a viewer who still did not understand how it could possibly not be a sinful act.
“I don’t think it’s a question of what do I say” Pastor Chris reacted. “It’s what does the word say”.
“The first thing I would like to ask is, what is masturbation in the first place?” he then asks viewers. “Secondly, do you practice it?”
Check out the new video below
18 Comments
The reasons I would agree with pastor chris is "only"if masturbation is done without the thought of anyone in mind. Matt 5:28, But I say, anyone who even looks at a woman with lust has already chommitted adultery with her in his heart. Secondly if the aim of masturbating is not getting an Orgasm 1cor6:18-19 Run from sexual sin! No other sin so clearly affects the body as this one does. For sexual immorality is a sin against your own body. Don’t you realize that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, who lives in you and was given to you by God? You do not belong to yourself
Col3:5-7 So put to death the sinful, earthly things lurking within you. Have nothing to do with sexual immorality, impurity, lust, and evil desires. Don’t be greedy, for a greedy person is an idolater, worshiping the things of this world. 6 Because of these sins, the anger of God is coming.7 You used to do these things when your life was still part of this world.
Masturbation is simply stimulating self for lustful sexual gratification, that is SIN period.
I do have my own views, however i will like to take another angle to all these 'masturbation' talk. The fact that this issue is getting so much attention suggests to me that a lot of people (probably who go to church) must be battling with this self-gratifying habit.
Maybe that is what should call for concern, more than the rouse of what Pastor Chris describes as sin or not sin. May Christ Save us!
Agreed with what pastor chris he utter some striking statement say without imagination there is no masturbation he make that statement by the wisdom of God and by said the wisdom of God is foolishness to the world that why people saying rubbish he has found himself upon a rock he can move by ur criticism and ur allegation it is the lord chosen and prophet our time
Sex is the ultimate gift husbands and wives can give: a total gift of self, body and soul.
Masturbation is radically self-centered, and radically un-Christian. That's why the Catholic teaching on masturbation says it's wrong. It turns us and our sexuality away from God and toward ourselves by:
– Training our sexuality in the habit of self-indulgence, not self-giving
– Divorcing the pleasure of orgasm from union with the "other", your spouse
– Turning away from the risks of loving another
– Refusing fertility & the full responsibility of sex
Masturbation is:
– Focused on yourself
– A withholding from your spouse
– A statement that sex is only about pleasure — your own pleasure
– Inherently sterile
– Often accompanied by "adultery in your heart" through pornography and fantasy
For an enlightened exposition on Theology, please read ''Catholic Teaching on Masturbation'' http://www.beginningcatholic.com/catholic-teachin…
na wa o. is masturbation a sin? people have a lot of time to consider matters that may not hurt anyone.
see, if you're masturbating to the point that it embarrasses you or disrupts your life in some way, then you should do something to change that. same with drinking. or eating. or farting. kill the bad habit or kill the negative scrutiny.
if you're stealing something that does not belong to you, telling lies to hurt somebody, that is automatically an offense against your neighbour. why don't we worry about such first before splitting hairs over what mind trips a person takes with their sex hormones or organs or whatever?
Masturbation is SIN! It defiles and corrupts the mind which eventually culminates in the very act. Talking about "the mind of Christ" which the Holy Bible declares every believer in Christ possesses. The question here is; Can MASTURBATION be found in the mind of Christ? No No No!!! Flee every sexual lust – masturbation.
Whenever someone sins there must be a corresponding pitfall, like-wise when does good there follows a goodly recompence. Nothing happens by chance. Whatever we do comes back to us, whether good or bad. Unless you are a secrete society member, then you'd prospere materialy but with pitfalls in your life. So like-wise whenever I masturbate, any pitfall that follows I'd need no prophet to tell the reason why because I know what I did. Therefore masturbation is sin.
apparently, Pastor Chris was taken out of context.
One has committed sin once you have the thought in your heart, executing that sin is only a confirmation that you could not resolve the original intent of sin which culminated from the heart.
it's scary to know that since sin starts from the heart, we need to deal with the seed of sin in our heart so that we dont go to Hell because of this.
your actions are a fruit of your hearts intent. BEWARE AND BE VIGILANT!!
Complete SIN. Nothing can change that fact.
FACT: Masturbation is NOT a sin, nobody can declare it as such.
Anti masturbation views are the traditions of men who tie a huge yoke around people. When God said nothing against it, who are we to declare that it is a terrible mortal sin and a gravely disordered unnatural act. The belief that masturbation is evil is a lie of the devil to keep people bound and burdened with constant guilt and shame.
Did the devil create your body with the feelings of sexual attraction towards the opposite sex? Did the devil create pleasurable sensations? Did the devil put a sex drive within you so that you would have to fight a so-called “battle” for life?
Adultery, incest, fornication, homosexuality, bestiality, these are all sinful. And any intent in your heart to commit any such sexual sin is also sinful.
But masturbation and erotic thoughts(appreciation of the human form and the idea of sex in marriage) are never condemned in scripture. Where there is no intent to commit or go down the path to commit sinful acts, there is no sin.
When Jesus said whoever looks at a woman to lust after her, he was pointing to the 10th commandment. Do not covet your neighbour’s wife. Lust in the Greek did not mean what lust came to mean in later centuries. Lust just meant desire with intent(to do, or take or long for something) and was similar to covet. He wasn’t telling teenage boys and young men, that being aroused by the female form was sin. That’s the way he designed them!
But as with any desire(food for example), self control is a virtue. No bodily desire should have mastery over us. We shouldn’t indulge in gluttony nor lasciviousness. That however doesn’t make eating or sexual release evil.
The church soon after the apostles left earth, fell for the deception of asceticism which viewed the body as evil and all desires especially sexual as inherently vile. From this corrupt world-view, they decreed all sexual pleasure as evil and even sex in marriage wasn’t spared. Virginity was viewed as more spiritual and holier than marriage!
Masturbation is a sin
Comment: masturbation is and will always remain a sin.pastor Chris if u want to go to hell plz go alone,don’t take others with u because there will be no church there.
Comment:it is a sin
They are all exposed, please dont fall into the trap of any of this the fake pastors. follow the link below from season 1 to 4 May God bless you. Amen http://www.eternityrace.com/2014/08/990-years-in-kingdom-of-darkness.html?m=1
is indeed a sin according to scripture