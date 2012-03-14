“Sin is what God says it is” – Pastor Chris insists masturbation is not a sin

by Lekan Olanrewaju

While many have only just managed to put out of our minds the controversy which hit the internet when Pastor Chris Oyakhilome made the explosive statement that masturbation is not a sin, the man of God has been taped in another telecast defending his earlier words. In case you missed it before, he had answered a question sent in by a viewer who asked how he could overcome masturbation by saying

“the reason you are thinking of stopping it (masturbation) is because you think it has become a habit for you… masturbation is not more than a habit than any other habit. “So once you make up your mind that you want to break a particular habit, you just do it, you make up your mind… in fact the best way to break a habit is to replace it with another habit. There is one thing I would like to bring to your mind that may be of help to you because the reason you are thinking of stopping this is because of what you think it is. no matter how wrong you think this is in your mind, get this straight, in itself, it is not a sin against God,” emphasising that as a result of this belief that it is a sin, Satan used it to oppress people of God “making them feel ineffective and inefficient in the things of God.”

To say the statement was met with mixed reactions from the public would be doing far more than putting it lightly, with some people rejoicing over the fact they could now cross one thing off their list of wrongdoings and with others insisting it was a sin and wondering how the man of God could dare utter such a statement.

Pastor Chris has however, stood by his words, insisting that it is, in fact, not a sin.

“Without imagination, there is no masturbation” he read out, from a letter by a viewer who still did not understand how it could possibly not be a sinful act.

“I don’t think it’s a question of what do I say” Pastor Chris reacted. “It’s what does the word say”.

“The first thing I would like to ask is, what is masturbation in the first place?” he then asks viewers. “Secondly, do you practice it?”

Check out the new video below

Comments