Sincere Nigerians already noticing Buhari’s achievements – Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday said sincere Nigerians are already noticing achievements made so far by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this in a statement.

Shehu was reacting to criticisms from a former House of Representatives member from Kano State, Dr. Junaidu Mohammed.

He said Junaid has continued to misrepresent facts about Buhari’s achievements.

Shehu said one of the President’s achievements included the “crippling of the Boko Haram terrorists.”

“The fact that civil servants and political office holders are now afraid to steal with impunity is itself a major psychological boost for the anti-corruption crusade of the Buhari administration, which no sincere Nigerian can pretend not to notice.

“Contrary to Junaidu’s claims that President Buhari doesn’t acknowledge mistakes, we wish to remind the medical doctor that the President publicly took responsibility and apologised over the dissolution of the Governing Councils of Federal Universities when it was discovered that due process was not followed.

“We must stress that taking responsibility for mistakes is one of the finest components of integrity, and that President Buhari has never failed in demonstrating this virtue in words and deeds.

“Since the coming of the Buhari administration, the country has saved billions and trillions of naira which could be diverted to private pockets if the government wasn’t committed to transparency and accountability.”

