Register for the Singles in Love Summit 2017

Singles in Love Summit is a love ministry birthed for the purpose of helping these generation of youths to make the right decisions towards career and marital life. We want to nurture single youths who understands that they are here on purpose and they have the right to experience love and be loved in return because, God their creator, is intentionally love personified. It is for people who desire to get it right the first time and ensure they are yoked to their mate for the right reasons. It is a conference inspired to bring out the best in young people who think they are not ready for love just yet, and to heal poeple who have been through various series of emotional turmoil in search of love.

The host/Convener is Pat Obilor, a daughter of Zion and one of the aspiring leading ladies in this generation. She is a media entrepreneur, Radio OAP on Star Fm101.5, Lagos and TV host #StandoutwithPat, a youth & celebrity show that debuts in 2nd quarter of 2017. Pat is the founder of Mogulettes Africa, a women community and publication that celebrates and inspires women entrepreneurs and mentors the girlchild. She is also the CEO of sparkles media group and founder of POCA foundation, the (Pat Obilor charity 4 Africa), an initiative geared towards giving back to humanity and care for the needy.

To register, Here, eventbrite.com/e/singles-in-love-summit-tickets-30989985882?aff=ehomecard

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments