Smart Cab Nigeria launches in Lagos

Getting around major cities and metropolis in Nigeria has always been problematic, with issues like bad city planning and exorbitant transport fares, but to mention a few. Cheap and comfortable transportation services have never been in higher demand among young adults and professionals.

Introducing Smart Cab Nigeria!

Smart Cab Nigeria is a leading online cab request service provider in Nigeria, committed to easy and smart transport services to Nigerians. And no we are not just another clone, we are here to show you how ride hailing does not have to be expensive to be done right.

The Estimated Arrival Time of our drivers is better than the industry average, we leverage some of the most dedicated tracking and logistics software to ensure we give you the best ride of your life every single time you use our service, our App is simple and easy to use and yes our drivers actually know how to read maps.

We are dedicated to getting you to your destination on time, in comfort and with zero wahala. At Smart Cab Nigeria, we offer different packages that cater to everybody, no matter the size of your pocket. From ‘smart saver’ and ‘smart prem’ packages which come value added services like Free WiFi (yes free), Anti-Theft/Anti-Riot Security, Passenger insurance and so much more to make you comfortable and secure. With Smart Cab Nigeria you get to ride like royalty because to us, all our customers are kings and queens.

Download the App ‘Smart Ride’ now on Google play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smartride.rider) and the apple store (https://itunes.apple.com/ng/app/smart-rider/id1188248812?mt=8), register and invite all your friends to get massive discounts.

With Smart Cab Nigeria, you don’t have to pay a fortune to get to your destination. Get to downloading now and start riding smart!

For more information, please visit our website – http://smartcabglobal.com/