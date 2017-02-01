Soldier gets 7-year jail term for killing civilian in Borno

Hassan Adamu, a lance corporal has been sentenced to 7 years

Imprisonment by a general court martial (GCM), after he was found guilty of manslaughter.

Adamu was said to have shot one Umar Alka to death, following a disagreement at the Monday market in Maiduguri on December 23, 2015.

Witnesses told the court that the victim died at the spot.

Father of Alka, Abubakar Abacha said he received a distress call that a soldier killed his son.

He said he found his son dead with a deep hole in his chest.

Brigadier general Olusegun Adeniyi announced the sentence.

“Having found you guilty of the offence of manslaughter and having listened to the plea by the defence counsel, looking at the punishment provided by sections 105 and 119 of the armed forces Act cap A20, laws of the federation, the court, hereby, sentences you to seven years imprisonment,” Adeniyi held.

“The sentence is, however, subject to confirmation by the confirmation authority as provided by Section 152 sub-paragraph 1A of the Armed Forces Act.”

