Soldiers allegedly beat man to death over inability to pay rents

Some soldiers of 174 battalion have allegedly brutalized to death a man, Adeola Oyekan in Ogijo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

According to Punch, an eyewitness said the incident happened at 10, Prince Jamiu Oyebade Street, Ogijo.

He said the deceased landlady invited soldiers to manhandle him over non-payment of two months rent.

He said, “The beating happened last week. It was the landlady of the victim that invited the military from 174 Battalion just because of little misunderstanding

“The victim has been in the hospital since that last week before he finally gave up yesterday night.

“His family brought his body, dumped it at the front of the house for the landlady.”

The witness said the landlady has been arrested by the police.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi has confirmed the incident.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed that the landlady and the son should be arrested.

“Through that, the son will be able to identify the soldiers.”