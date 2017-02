by Azeez Adeniyi

Troops on Thursday killed six suicide bombers who attempted to attack Mafa checkpoint, 9 kilometer to Maiduguri Capital, TheCable reports.

It was gathered that the six insurgents were accompanied by 3 other suicide bombers.

The bombers reportedly detonated their explosives at Muna motor park and Muna Dalti, a community located opposite an IDPs camp.

Two people were reportedly killed while 8 members of the civilian JTF were injured.

