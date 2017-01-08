Our soldiers did not kill 2000 Igbo youths – Army

The Nigerian Army on Sunday refuted a claim by the Campaign for Democracy (CD) that it killed over 2000 Igbo youths.

Deputy Director Army Public Relations of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Col. Sagir Musa denied the allegation in a statement in Awka on Sunday.

He described the allegation as “unjustified, invidious and over flogged accusation’’.

He said, “It is the same position that this rejoinder has soundly adopted.

“For emphasis and clarity, the Nigerian Army as an accountable, morally and professionally sound organisation had variously through its Human Rights Desk at the Army Headquarters, painstakingly investigated allegations of rights violations.

“The results indicated specifically that this claim is false, malicious and should therefore be ignored for the sake of Nigeria.’’

He said that Army was under its constitutional authorization to aid Civil Authority and Military Aid to Civil Power and would continue to act in the best interest of the nation.

“This included, de-escalating violence and checkmating security threats across the nation.

“This task must be done, in spite of the sordid propaganda and possible politicization of the issue by ill meaning Nigerians,’’ Musa said.

