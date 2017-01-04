Somalian govt honours 136 Nigerian policemen

The Somalian government said it has awarded medals to 136 Nigerian Policemen on Tuesday to mark the end of their one year duty term in Somalia.

This was in a statement by the African Union Mission in Somali on Wednesday.

“The officers were awarded medals at a ceremony presided over by the Deputy Special Police Commissioner of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

“Somali Police Commissioner Gen Mohamed Sheikh Hassan Hamud was also present, with a delegation of Somali officials.”

According to the statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission in Somalia, Lydia Wanyoto appreciated the Nigerian government for its support towards peacekeeping in Somalia.

She said, “We are here because of Somalia, saying it yourself on behalf of the Somali government, make our work easy, it gives us morale and makes us to work even harder.

“I want to thank you for the services you have provided, thank you for being here in Somalia, for volunteering to assist the people in Somalia.”

The contingent will be replaced by another set of policemen.

