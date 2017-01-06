Son hires 50 strippers for father’s funeral procession

A son to former Chiayi County Council Speaker Tung Hsiang in Taiwan hired 50 strippers as part of the funeral procession of his father.

Tung’s son said his father appeared in a dream and told him he wanted his memorial to be “hilarious,” according to SET TV.

The strippers stood on multicolored Jeeps.

“It’s so hilarious on the street. I’ve never seen this before,” a passerby said.

The procession featured the dancers, traditional totems, drummers, imported luxury cars, and flag bearers.

