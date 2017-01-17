The News Blog

‘SONY Music unhappy with Wizkid over leak of new song with Drake’

SONY Music is not happy with Nigerian pop singer, Wizkid over the leak of his new song with Drake ‘Hush Up The Silence (Come Closer)’, TheNet reports.

The single appeared online a few days.

According to TheNet, they received a mail from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (an association of record companies SONY Music is part of) to assist in taking the song down.

The mail reads in part: ‘We have learned that your service is making available, distributing and/or referring/linking users to infringing copies of the following sound recordings, the copyrights in which are exclusively owned or controlled by one or more IFPI Represented Companies. We are asking for your immediate assistance in stopping this unauthorised activity.’

Some international music sites have also deleted the song.

Wizkid had a great 2016, winning all artiste of the year awards he was nominated for.

He also went on a sold out tour with Chris Brown and topped the chart with a collaboration with Drake which earned him a Grammy nomination.

Comments

Tags

