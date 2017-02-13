South Africa confirms Trump’s phone call request

The South African presidency has confirmed a request from the White House to speak with its president, Jacob Zuma.

YNaija had reported earlier that Trump would make a call to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

“The Presidency confirms a request from the White House for a telecon between President Zuma and President Trump this afternoon, 13/2/17,” he tweeted.

