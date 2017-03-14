South African legislature promises to end killing of Nigerians

The lower arm of the South African Assembly on Tuesday promised to pursue legislation that would curb xenophobic attacks.

The South African lawmakers said this at a meeting with a delegation of the Nigerian House of Representatives in Cape Town.

They promised to consult with the Executive Arm to initiate such laws.

The House of Representatives delegation was led to the meeting by its Leader, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila.

“We are two largest economies in Africa with history of strong ties.

“On the issues raised by your parliament (attacks on Nigerians), we will meet our executive and gather verifiable facts and proceed to provide necessary legislation that will strengthen equality and justice in both countries so we can continue to have smooth trade”, South African deputy Speaker was quoted as saying this in a statement by Gbajabiamila’s aide.

Gbajabiamila said “We are here to confront the irritants in our relations and hopefully stop the bleeding of whatever wound or wounds that threaten the cordial relationship that exists between the two largest economies in Africa.

“Given our long joint history, it is regrettable that this is the first time that parliaments of both countries have engaged in such a manner. Even more regrettable is the circumstance that has made this meeting expedient.

“This latest mindless, viscous and curious attacks on our compatriots were extensively debated in both chambers (Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives) of the same parliament that celebrated President Jacob Zuma and applauded his empassioned speech when he highlighted the brotherliness and the selfless role Nigeria played in the history of South Africa.”