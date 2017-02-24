South African President condemn attack on foreigners

by Azeez Adeniyi

South African President, Jacob Zuma has condemned the attack on foreigners by South Africans.

In a statement on Friday, Zuma said citizens of other countries living in South Africa are law abiding.

“Many citizens of other countries living in South Africa are law abiding and contribute to the economy of the country positively.

“It is wrong to brandish all non-nationals as drug dealers or human traffickers.

“The threats and counter-threats on social media must stop,” Zuma said in a statement.

Citizens in Pretoria are set to march against foreigners on Friday and domestic media are reporting vandalism and acts of violence in the Atteridgeville area west of the capital.

At least 20 stores in Pretoria owned by foreigners were looted on Tuesday, but police could not confirm that the attacks had deliberately targeted foreigners.

