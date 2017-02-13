South Africans burn houses belonging to Nigerians

Angry South Afrsican have burned down at least 15 houses belonging to immigrants, especially Nigerians in Johannesburg.

According to Africa Review, the residents are furious that foreigners had made the neighbourhood a drug haven.

- Advertisement -



They also reportedly looted shops belonging to foreigners in the area on Sunday.

The residents claim that Nigerians have converted most of the properties in the vicinity into drug and prostitution dens.

African Diaspora Forum (ADM) chairperson, Marc Gbaffou confirmed the attacks

He blamed Herman Mashaba, Johannesburg mayor, who had said illegal and immigrants should be treated as criminals last year.

“According to community members, these homes are illegally occupied by Nigerian foreign nationals who run the homes as brothels and have girls as young as nine years old working as prostitutes,” he said.

“Many of the women in these brothels are also alleged to have no official identification documentation.”

Gbafou said the Mayor should not have made such statement without proof.

“What proof does he have that foreigners are running these brothels? His remarks are very inflammatory, and it makes no difference that he has diverted from illegal immigrants to drug peddling. It is very dangerous and we see it as propaganda of hatred,” he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments