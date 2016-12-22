Southern Kaduna crisis: Buhari approves 24-hour curfew

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Kaduna government on Thursday, on three Local Government Areas; Zangon-Kataf, Kaura and Jema’a.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i stated this after a closed door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

El-Rufai, said, “The President has given us unqualified support to stabilize the state and bring all those responsible for the violation our laws to justice.

“So, we have the full support of the President to move on and we quiet confident that things will return to normal very soon.’’