Southern Kaduna crisis exaggerated – Commissioner

by Dolapo Adelana

The Police Commissioner in Kaduna, Mr Agyole Abeh has said the crisis in Southern Kaduna has been largely exaggerated and used as a propaganda by those benefitting from it.

Abeh stated this in Kafanchan on Friday while giving update on the security situation in the area, that some community leaders in the area were compounding the issues due to selfish interest.

However, he said the police and other security agencies were on top of the situation.

“The issues of people being killed and houses burnt are all exaggerated.

“The crisis in southern Kaduna is about attacks and reprisal attacks, but the security is on top of the situation.

“ We are not taking sides in our operation; we are paid by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we are committed to sustaining peace in the communities.

“We will always respond if there is breakdown of law and order.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that peace is restored in this part of the state. We have enough security force on ground to curtail the situation,” he said.