Southern Kaduna crisis: “I am being accused of paying to kill” – El-Rufai

Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said he is being attacked by Nigerians despite making efforts to stop the Southern Kaduna killings.

He said this when he appeared on “Sunrise Daily” on Channels TV on Thursday.

He said the media twisted his effort to stop the crisis by compensating the Fulani herdsmen to stop the attacks.

According to him, the killings had started since the time of governor Yakowa but he is the one trying to stop them.

“Southern Kaduna communities were attacked under Yakowa and my predecessor but I am the one trying to solve it,” he said.

“I am being accused for paying to kill. I am the one doing everything to stop the killings and I am the one being attacked.

“What I did was compensate to stop the killings and one newspaper decided to twist it.

“Someone paid youths, and asked them to kill.”

He said those benefitting from the crisis have continued to sabotage the government’s effort at ensuring peace.

“In March 2016, the Kafanchan Peace Declaration was signed and in May, another crisis broke.

“The conflict entrepreneurs who have been benefiting from conflicts decided they had to derail the peace process.”

He added that no one has been prosecuted since the crisis started.

He said, “Since the crisis started, no one ever got prosecuted.”

He noted that his government has identified three major steps to end the crisis.

“We are focusing on 3 major steps to end the crisis. The first is ensuring adequate security in Southern Kaduna.

“The second step is prosecuting those responsible for the crisis and the third is the Peace Building Process.

“We are working closely with the traditional rulers, but some of them are the problem.”

