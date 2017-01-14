Southern Kaduna crisis: I didn’t incite Christians to take up arms – Bishop Oyedepo

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a. Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo has denied a report that he incited Christians to take up arms against Muslims while speaking on the Southern Kaduna crisis.

There had been reports that the Bishop said that Nigeria should break up if that is the will of God.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, Editorial and Media Board of the church, Dr. Sheriff Folarin, the Bishop said the video from which the quotes were taken was in a 2015 video when churches, including Winners’ Chapel’s Northern assemblies were under frequent attacks by Boko Haram.

“This was before the present administration took office,” he said.

“The message bears no relevance to today’s happenings; not even developments of 2016.

“The reporter(s), either being completely unprofessional, lazy or simply wicked, made the 2015 message look like a 2017 church service message.

“The trending video is NOT a 2016 or 2017 video.

“To this end, we can unequivocally and authoritatively say that this quote, the report and other similar reports do not fit the context of the Kaduna crisis or any developments whatsoever in the last one year.

“The reports are, therefore, fake, unbelievably and maliciously fabricated and outright lies. They are tweaked, baseless and fraudulent.

“Bishop Oyedepo has not said, either in private or public, anything related to the Southern Kaduna killings; not now, not hitherto.

“If there has been anything done, it has been prayer for peace and unity of Nigeria.

“The intent of the original author(s) or fabricators is best known to them.”

