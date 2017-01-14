Southern Kaduna crisis: We must find a solution before it’s too late – Abdulsalam

Former Head of State, Abubakar AbdulSalam has said Nigeria has gotten to a situation where human lives was no longer valuable, stating that the Kaduna Crisis can engulf the country.

He said after a meeting with Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai alongside Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar: and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Kukah on Friday.

Abdulsalam said Kaduna violence “is something that can engulf the country.”el-rufai

“So we want to make sure that peace reigns in Nigeria, to make sure that people know that we are together.

“We have to live in peace with each other and we have what it is to give and take.

“We are reaching a situation in the country where human live doesn’t mean anything to people and this is wrong.”

The former Head of State said he and the religious leaders will meet with leaders in Southern Kaduna.

“We will also visit the scene in Southern Kaduna where these problems are and discuss with the people. After which we will now sit down and see what we think should be done,” he said.

He added, “Everybody is aggrieved in one way or the other. So what we beg on people is to be patient, try as much as to forgive and to be each other’s keeper.

“We must live together, we must find solution to the problems to sit down and talk to ourselves because there is no problem that cannot be solved when you are talking to each other.”

