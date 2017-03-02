Why Southern Kaduna crisis persists – CAN

by Dolapo Adelana

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the failure of security agencies to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the killings in Southern Kaduna was the reason the crisis persisted.

Special Assistant, Media and Communications (CAN), Pastor Bayo Oladeji, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.



The association called on the security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities.

Speaking at the National Executive Committee (NEC) held in Abuja on Thursday, the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle said security agencies have not handled the situation properly.

“All of us should organise prayers again and if possible with fasting to seek the intervention of God so that this senseless destruction of human beings might stop.

“I think what has encouraged this type of carnage in Southern Kaduna is the inability of the law enforcement agents to apprehend the criminals responsible for these killings.

“If they were apprehended at all, they were not conclusively prosecuted.

“We have heard more often than not; the law enforcement agents, saying the criminals are ‘unknown gunmen;’ whose duty is it to know them? Is it not the law enforcement agents,” he asked.