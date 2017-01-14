Southern Kaduna killings: BBOG criticises Buhari for failing to take action

THe Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to stop the killings in Southern Kaduna.

The BBOG said this in a statement on Friday during its procession in Abuja to protest against killings in Southern Kaduna.

The protest was part of activities to commemorate 1,006 days since the abduction of Chibok girls.

It also criticized the President for failing to stop killings by the military in other parts of the country.

The group asked the President to visit Southern Kaduna himself to see the situation of Nigerians.

BBOG condemned a statement by the Presidency that the President does not have to respond to every crisis in the country.

It said, “Sadly, President Muhammadu Buhari has repeatedly promised these would be looked into. However, no verifiable steps have been taken up to launch a government review of these many troubling reports in order to take appropriate preventive and punitive measures.

“The worst carnage is presently ongoing in Southern Kaduna and most of the killings are unreported. Killings are alleged by the indigenes and residents of communities in Southern Kaduna to be rampant still despite the recent mobilisation of military and police teams.

“We hereby demand, as a movement that does not wish to see a replay of the North-East destabilisation; that President Muhammadu Buhari should immediately visit Southern Kaduna to assess the situation for himself as the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces. “Following the visit, we expect a quick stabilisation of the situation in Southern Kaduna to pave the way for peace and reconciliation, which should be led by the state government.”

