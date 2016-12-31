Southern Kaduna killings: Buhari, El-Rufai perpetrating genocide – Asari Dokubo

Leader of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, on Friday accused President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of sponsoring genocide against the people of Southern Kaduna.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Rex Anighoro entitled: “Buhari is a Futa Jallon Jihadist”, Domino called on all minorities to support the people of Southern Kaduna.

He said, “The Muhammadu Buhari and El Rufai-enabled ongoing genocide in Southern Kaduna is a supremacist and neo-colonialist conquest on the minorities of Northern Nigeria and by extension on all minorities in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and the Niger Delta People Salvation Front cum Niger Delta People Volunteer Force call all people of Southern Kaduna to defend themselves and balance the terror foisted on them by Buhari and El Rufai’s agents.

“We call on all minorities in the North and across the Nigerian union to mobilise support for the people of Southern Kaduna earmarked for extermination by the Gambari and Futa Jallon expansionists.

“Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari and the Niger Delta People Salvation Front cum Niger Delta People Volunteer Force stand with the people of Southern Kaduna.”

