Southern Kaduna killings is an ethnic problem, not a religious one – El-Rufai

by Azeez Adeniyi

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said Southern Kaduna killings is an ethnic crisis, not a religious one.

El-Rufai spoke at the Social Media Week in Lagos on Thursday.

The governor said the crisis appears to be a religious one because most of the indigenes are Christians while the settlers are mainly Muslims.

He said, “The Southern Kaduna Killings is an ethnic problem that by coincidence appears to be a religious problem because most of the indigenes are Christians and most of the settlers are Muslims.”

The governor also said the killings are widely exaggerated even by respectable organizations.

He cited an example of the Catholic Church which 808 people has been killed which he said was false.

El-Rufai said the church admitted to its mistake after the government confronted it.

He also said it was wrong to assume only Christians are being killed.

He said both sides engage in reprisal attacks.

Watch: