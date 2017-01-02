Southern Kaduna killings: IG disagrees with CAN over casualties

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has said 808 persons were not killed in the Southern Kaduna crisis, contrary to claims by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan had said 808 people were killed in 53 villages.

But Idris while speaking in Abuja on Sunday at the new year dinner organised by the Nigeria Police Force for its personnel said the figures were false.

He asked Nigerians to shun unnecessary tension which could lead to crisis.

Idris urged Nigerians to live in peace irrespective of ethnic or religious divide.

Idris restated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to providing adequate security without bias to any section of the country.

Comments

- Advertisement -