SouthernKaduna: “Stop the bloodshed…” | Osinbajo tells groups

by Dolapo Adelana

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo has told all groups involved in the crisis in Southern Kaduna to stop the bloodshed and embrace peace.

Osinbajo stated this while speaking in Kaduna to community and religious leaders on Friday.

The acting president gave details of his discussion via his Twitter account, @ProfOsinbajo.

“While in Kaduna, after inspecting the airport ahead of next week’s closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport for repairs, I held a meeting with religious and community leaders from Southern Kaduna,” Osinbajo tweeted.

“It’s a first in a series of meetings I intend to hold with the community. Today’s meeting is just the beginning. I will return to meet each group separately and then meet all groups together again.

“I expressed condolence in person on behalf of the Buhari administration to all those who have lost lives. I also asked all to stop the bloodshed and let there be peace.”

Osinbajo appreciated Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai who hosted the meeting at the Government House.