‘Sowore is trying to defame the police’

The Lagos State Police Command has accused publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore of trying to defame and malign it.

Sowore had alleged that the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni plotted with a UK based Journalist, Lekan Fatodu to kill him.

The accusations started when Fatodu arrested Sowore for alleged blackmail, defamation and threat.

The Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus, however told LIB that Sowore was the one who made a false armed robbery call to the police.

She said, “It is unfortunate that Sowore and his lawyers continue to malign and defame the Nigerian Police and the good office of the Lagos State CP, Fatai Owoseni with their falsehood”.

For the record, Sowore and his accuser Lekan Fatodu were not detained by the Nigerian Police. Sowore was the one who made a false ‘armed robbery’ phone call to the Police and in our usual manner we responded swiftly with the aim of protecting life but unfortunately it turned out to be false alarm from someone who should be of high reputation. The command has not, cannot and will not be used by any one to attack another citizen`as insinuated by sowore.

“We remain committed to our duty of protecting lives and property, and no amount of defamation can derail us from been focused. The commissioner of police Cp Fatai Owoseni who has performed gallantly well in ensuring safety of lives and property in Lagos will not be distracted by attitude of an individual who has set out to malign him as he’s busy strategising on how to continually ensure safety of lives and property within Lagos State and it’s environ” she added.

