We spent N2.7bn on fuel in 2016 fighting Boko Haram – NAF

The Nigerian Air Force on Monday said it spent N2,738,062.245bn on fuel fighting terrorist group, Boko Haram in 2016.

Commanding Officer, Air Companies, Air Cmdr Charles Ohwo, stated this while briefing journalists on the activities of the Operation Lafiya Dole in Yola on Monday.

Ohwo said the Air Force also spent 6,773 hours in the air in the same year.

He said the NAF carried out 34,534 flown sorties during the same period.

According to officers who briefed newsmen, Sambisa Forest is 18 times bigger than Lagos.

They listed areas where those abducted by the members of Boko Haram were recently seen to include Njimia and Dure among many others.

They said most of the insurgents putting on hijab during the operations ended up being Boko Haram fighters.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said insurgents use such disguise in their attempt to deceive the military.

He said, “Those you see wearing hijabs are not necessarily women. They are members of the Boko Haram. Don’t forget that they are also trained to fight. It is their own way of disguising to deceive the military.”

