SPLASHFM Ibadan City Marathon race 2017 (42.196km)

Organizers of the annual Ibadan City Marathon race have confirmed that the 9th Edition is set to hold on Sunday 9th of April 2017, even as they hinted of a significant increase in the total prize money to be awarded.

The vastly popular annual race has over the years rewarded endurance and tenacity of running the course of 42Kilometres, while instilling the culture of good governance and transparency.

In a statement by the chairperson of the main organizing committee; Mrs Oyebisi Asimolowo, Splash 105.5 FM was proud to have been the trail blazer when it comes to full marathon races, in the West African Sub-Region.

She added that the total prize money for this year’s edition has been increased to 3million naira. Intruding participants are urged to go to the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium from 1st March 2017 to Pick up a registration form for free.





The organizers also reminded the public about the run for a course initiative, aimed at promoting charity.





http://static.ynaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/23130443/IBCM-Video-Jingle.mp4 OTHER KEY INFORMATION NEEDED



PICK UP A FORM: Kindly pick up a form at Federal Ministry Of Youth & Sports (South West Zone) Liberty Stadium Ibadan.

Deadline: 1st of March till 31st of March 2017.

Date: 9th of April 2017.Time: 6AM Prompt.

Venue: Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (Former Liberty Stadium)

Further Info: www.splashfm1055.com

