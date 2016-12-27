Star Wars Actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60

Actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in Star Wars has died aged 60, after suffering a heart attack.

A statement released by the family spokesman, Simon Halls on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, said, “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” reads the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher went into a cardiac arrest on Friday, Dec. 23 on a flight from London to Los Angeles. Paramedics removed her from the flight and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for a heart attack. She later died in the hospital.

