StarTimes Dish TV is packed with everything you need from TV and more

As we inch closer to the times when erstwhile television audience would have completely ditched the offerings of the box for online content that can easily be accessed on their mobile devices, pay-TV companies are doing everything to keep up. Everything!

Now StarTimes appears to have recognized the need to step up its own game so by building on already-existing products, it might just be filling the gap for the TV audience.

Remember their direct-to-home product called StarSat? Not only does it have a new alias, StarTimes Dish TV, it also has a lot more to offer and for less too.

With over 100 channels including dedicated sport channels for Bundesliga, EPL, Serie A, French league and Chinese League, over seven Bollywood channels, Nollywood channels, music channels including MTV Base and Nigezie and lifestyle channel, BET, you’d begin to wonder what else competitors could have in store.

Maybe you can argue that these channels are nothing new but StarTimes Dish TV is able to keep servicing you even when you’re in the remotest parts of the country, for when you have to attend that village ceremony or you’re on an adventure in the countryside. Beat that!

The best part is the StarTimes Dish TV is super affordable. N9,900 for the HD Decoder, the dish and one month super bouquet subscription. Let’s not even lie, you can’t get this sort of quality offering anywhere else for such paltry sum. Or does anyone still want to argue?