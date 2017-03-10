Stephanie Otobo to hold press conference on Apostle Suleman (WATCH)

Stephanie Otobo, the alleged lover of General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman will on Friday hold a press conference on the controversy.

According to online news paper, Sahara Reporters, Ms. Otobo will hold the press conference at No.1 Festus Keyamo Lane, Anthony Village Lagos by 10am on Friday.

In a video where she admonished Suleman’s wife, Lizzy to study her bible, Stephanie said she was holding to the conference to let Nigerian’s know the pastor’s true nature.

Watch video below:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

The YNaija Tracklist: Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan agreed to $1.1bn Malabu oil deal – Adoke | NLC kicks against Customs directive on old vehicles | More stories

“In 24 hours, the truth will be exposed” | Apostle Suleman responds to allegations (WATCH)

Loading...
Loading...