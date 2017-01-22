Still on the Matter: The man who named his dog Buhari

Remember the man, Joe, who got a number of people riled up in Ogun State last August for naming his dog Buhari?
A neighbour had gone to the police to report that Joe named a dog after his own father, named Alhaji Buhari.
The said neighbour reported Joe at the Sango Ota Police Station and the police in their wisdom decided that Joe’s liberty had to be compromised in order to avoid a situation where the complaint will lead to full blown ethnic crisis and public unrest.
According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi:
“The man is here with us, he is at the Criminal Investigation Department. The charge will be prepared here and he will be arraigned at Sango Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
Then came the failed efforts by the police to recover the said dog because Joe had allegedly colluded with his friends to kill the dog to avoid being implicated. This is because there were rumours that Joe had even inscribed Buhari on the dog’s sides.
It was all a laughable case at first. It just seemed like the Police in Ogun State had nothing serious to do with their time until Joe was arraigned at the Magistrate Court in Ogun. The justification given for this by the Police was that what he was accused of was highly provocative.
“We have to be proactive, we cannot fold our arms and allow the state to be plunged into crisis.”
Of course, there was an outpouring of anger from Nigerians at the police, the complainant and the general ridiculousness of the whole thing. Some even called for President Buhari to intervene. To which his media aide responded that the President couldn’t have ordered such arrest because in fact, the President loves nothing more than to chuckle at caricatures of himself.
Joe Iroko is not being tried in court in connection with this. As if it’s not enough that he’s being tried for basically owning a pet, he’s also going to have to go through the delays of the Justice system in Nigeria. When his matter came up for hearing earlier this week, the Magistrate in charge was not around.
We know that the average Nigerian, as well as the media, have moved on from this matter but we are still on it. It is important that if Joe has to endure this ridiculousness of charge, the least the State can do is speed up the process so that he can be left alone as soon as possible.