Still on the Matter: The man who named his dog Buhari

“We have to be proactive, we cannot fold our arms and allow the state to be plunged into crisis.”

Of course, there was an outpouring of anger from Nigerians at the police, the complainant and the general ridiculousness of the whole thing. Some even called for President Buhari to intervene. To which his media aide responded that the President couldn’t have ordered such arrest because in fact, the President loves nothing more than to chuckle at caricatures of himself.

Joe Iroko is not being tried in court in connection with this. As if it’s not enough that he’s being tried for basically owning a pet, he’s also going to have to go through the delays of the Justice system in Nigeria. When his matter came up for hearing earlier this week, the Magistrate in charge was not around.

We know that the average Nigerian, as well as the media, have moved on from this matter but we are still on it. It is important that if Joe has to endure this ridiculousness of charge, the least the State can do is speed up the process so that he can be left alone as soon as possible.